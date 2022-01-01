Modpack Management
Download & Update Mods
Are you sick of finding and adding that one mod you need? Prism Launcher is able to download & update individual mods from outside of modpacks using Modrinth and CurseForge.
Minecraft Instance Management
Did your settings ever reset after launching an older version? Did you ever accidentally break a world because you opened it in an old version? Are you tired of manually switching mods for different versions, installing modloaders?
Prism Launcher can help. Each Minecraft instance has its own folder, with separate mods, resource packs and other things.