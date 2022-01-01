Prism Launcher

An Open Source Minecraft launcher with the ability to manage multiple instances, accounts and mods. Focused on user freedom and free redistributability.


Prism Launcher

Modpack Management

Install and launch modpacks easily, while keeping them clean. No longer do you need to manually install them, and easily update modpacks, Prism Launcher can do these tasks for you, without installing tons of separate launchers.
Download & Update Mods

Are you sick of finding and adding that one mod you need? Prism Launcher is able to download & update individual mods from outside of modpacks using Modrinth and CurseForge.

Minecraft Instance Management

Did your settings ever reset after launching an older version? Did you ever accidentally break a world because you opened it in an old version? Are you tired of manually switching mods for different versions, installing modloaders?

Prism Launcher can help. Each Minecraft instance has its own folder, with separate mods, resource packs and other things.


Instance Settings

Lightweight & Customizable

You don't need an embedded web browser as a game launcher. Prism Launcher uses the Qt toolkit, which requires little system resources. Prism Launcher also lets you customize the menu and supports custom themes.
Source code

Prism Launcher is focused on user freedom and free redistributability. All code is available on the GitHub under the GPL-3 license.

Source for this website is hosted under the AGPL-3 License.

The logo and related assets are under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license.